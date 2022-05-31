NASCAR World Reacts To 2023 Championship Weekend Decision

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 29: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR has officially announced where the championship weekend races will be held next year.

Per Bob Pockrass, championship weekend will be returning to Phoenix in 2023. Phoenix has hosted it since 2020.

It will take place from Nov. 3-5 and will feature the Camping World Truck race, Xfinity and Cup Series race, plus the ARCA Menards Series West race.

Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese is pretty fired up about this announcement.

"This historic achievement wouldn’t be possible without the outpouring of support the community and our fans continue to show for events at our facility,” she said in a release. "They continue to make Phoenix Raceway a must-visit sports and entertainment destination, and our dedicated team will continue their tireless efforts to deliver a championship-caliber experience that our race fans will remember for years to come.”

Despite Giese being excited, NASCAR fans on social media don't share the same enthusiasm.

We'll have to see if championship weekend gets a new destination in 2024.