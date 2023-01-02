NASCAR World Reacts To 2023 Notable Race Changes

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

We're only a month away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But a few changes are being made to the lineup for the upcoming season.

Earlier this morning, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass revealed that at least two races are going to be reduced from 500 miles to 400 miles for the 2023 season. The ones he knows thus far are the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta in March and the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in Texas during the NASCAR Cup Playoff.

The reduction in race length is most likely part of an overall effort from NASCAR to reduce race times so that they're closer to 2.5 hours than 3.5 to 4 hours. NASCAR's introduction of the Stage racing system has caused race length to increase pretty substantially.

NASCAR fans aren't exactly thrilled by the decision to make some races shorter though. Some are insisting that racetracks charge less money if they're going to have less racing while others are relieved to see the change:

The change from full-length races to stage racing has been a controversial one, but in some ways it's still provided for more than enough drama in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

Between the drama and the broadcast lengths, NASCAR has probably been very happy with the revenue flow over these past few seasons.

But NASCAR still hasn't found that perfect formula that is satisfying for fans and advertisers alike. The tweaks will keep coming until they do.