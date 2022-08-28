NASCAR World Reacts To Austin Dillon's Win On Sunday

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 17: NASCAR Driver Austin Dillon and SiriusXM radio host Kay Adams attend the SiriusXM Celebrity Fantasy Football Draft at Hard Rock Cafe - Times Square on July 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Imagesfor SiriusXM)

Austin Dillon got a massive win on Sunday afternoon in Daytona.

Dillon won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and officially clinched his spot in the NASCAR Playoffs. It was a must-win for him and he delivered in a big way.

Dillon was the leader heading into the final 21 laps and he made sure not to give any quarter.

The race was delayed after some rain came through but it finished shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

NASCAR fans are super happy for Dillon after he beat out Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric.

The NASCAR Playoffs get underway next week with the round of 16. The first race will be held on Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

The race will start at 6 p.m. ET.