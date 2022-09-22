NASCAR World Reacts To Big Kelley Earnhardt News
Kelley Earnhardt Miller just got a massive promotion on Thursday Afternoon.
Earnhardt is now the CEO of all Dale Earnhardt Jr. companies after there were several executive changes made.
Earnhardt has managed the career of her brother since 2001 and has helped build JR MotorSports into a championship-winning organization.
"Kelley is one of the most prominent businesspeople in motorsports and for good reason," Earnhardt Jr. said via a press release. "She is a brilliant mind and proven leader. Making her CEO is long overdue, but if we are going to position our businesses to maximize their potential and equip our people with the organizational support they need to succeed, there's no better leader than Kelley."
NASCAR fans are over the moon about this news.
Congratulations on your promotion, Kelley!