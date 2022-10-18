NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Apology News

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

There was an incident involving Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson during Sunday's NASCAR race in Las Vegas.

Wallace got heated with Larson after a crash knocked both of them out of the race. He went up to Larson and started pushing him before he had to be separated.

Wallace has now taken to Twitter to apologize for his actions and has vowed to be better moving forward.

In typical fashion, this post got a lot of mixed reviews from NASCAR fans.

"'Letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car"' but he also swerved and purposely took a guy out doing 170mph first, then got in his face and shoved him. What an empty post, haha," one fan tweeted.

NASCAR is going to review the entire incident before deciding on discipline for Wallace.

It remains to be seen if he will race next weekend in Miami.