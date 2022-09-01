NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace, Kurt Busch Decision

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 21: NASCAR drivers Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace poses for photo prior to the game of Charlotte Hornets against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 21, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

An injury is set to keep 23XI Racing's Kurt Busch out of the No. 45 car until further notice, with teammate Bubba Wallace taking the wheel instead. But what will the team do if Busch is able to return this season?

According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, 23XI team operator Denny Hamlin has made the organization's position clear. If Busch returns to the team before the season is over, he will be moved into Wallace's No. 23 car, while Wallace will remain in the No. 45 car.

23XI's No. 45 car has done wonders for the team this season. Between Busch and Ty Gibbs, the car has one win, five top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes. Wallace has similar numbers but over twice as many races.

NASCAR fans are a bit mixed on this decision by 23XI Racing. Some feel that it's unfair to Busch since he was the one responsible for the car's success, while others are curious to see if it creates an internal struggle between the two NASCAR stars:

Were he healthy, Kurt Busch would be representing 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup playoffs, though with a pretty low chance of actually winning the title.

Last year Bubba Wallace recorded his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series win during the playoffs, winning the YellaWood 500 at Talladega.

Has Wallace deserved the right to drive No. 45 for the rest of the season no matter what?