NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Pit Crew News

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - JULY 23: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts at Kansas Speedway on July 23, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Bubba Wallace will have a new pit crew moving forward.

"The teams of Christopher Bell, who holds the final playoff spot, and Bubba Wallace have made pit crew changes for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway," a report from NBC Sports said.

"The changes were listed on this week’s Cup team rosters and confirmed by a Joe Gibbs Racing representative," the statement continued. "Joe Gibbs Racing supplies pit crews to 23XI Racing."

It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to the news on social media.

"Interesting development here. Bell is the last driver in the playoffs on points and Bubba likely needs a win to get in and has proven to have extraordinary talent at pack/superspeedway races," one fan said.

"i like this for bubba (it really can't get any worse, can it?) i also dislike this for CB (it just got worse)," another fan said.

Other fans are happy that Bubba will likely get a better crew, but are feeling for Bell, who might get the short end of the stick. "Cool for Bubba but why they gotta be doing Bell like that?" one fan asked.

Is this a good decision for both Bubba and Bell?