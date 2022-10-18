NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment News

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR has announced a punishment for Bubba Wallace following the crash during Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Wallace has been suspended one race for "intentionally crashing" Kyle Larson during the South Point 400..

The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Good. Legitimately shocked they had the balls to suspend the protected one," one fan wrote.

"This better be what happens from now on for every intentional wreck. You can't pick and choose. If this isn't a precedent, that is a major problem," another said.

"Series finally sent a message. Hopefully this is the starting point for this type of stupid s--t moving forward," another added.

On Sunday, Larson nudged Wallace into the wall. Wallace came back across the track and rammed into the rear of Larson's No. 5 car, causing a major high-speed wreck.

After the crash, Wallace got out of his car and violently shoved Larson multiple times. Take a look at the post-wreck altercation here:

Wallace will be forced to miss next weekend's Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.