NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Teammate News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 15: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace has been at the center of the NASCAR world for the last few days.

Wallace got into it with fellow driver Kyle Larson during Sunday's Cup Series playoff race in Las Vegas. He got heated with him after a crash knocked both of them out of the race. He then went up to Larson and started pushing him before he had to be separated.

That led to Wallace taking to Twitter to apologize for his actions before he got suspended for the next Cup Series race.

Christopher Bell, one of Wallace's teammates, also confirmed that he got an apology from him.

This led to a lot of different reactions from the NASCAR community.

The next NASCAR race will take place this Saturday from Miami. Wallace will be able to return to the Cup Series once this race is done.