NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s All-Star Votes

Bubba Wallace remains a popular name in the NASCAR world.

The 27-year-old driver, who’s racing for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI team, is currently in 21st place in the Cup Series standings.

However, Wallace could still find himself in the All-Star race. There are 17 drivers automatically qualified for the race due to their previous accomplishments:

Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Cole Custer, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman.

Wallace is not one of those drivers. However, he’s become a household name, so he’s pretty high up in the fan voting.

Take a look at the current top 10 vote-getters in alphabetical order in the #AllStarRace Fan Vote! You still have time to cast your ballot at https://t.co/9TQxteF4j8! pic.twitter.com/i0UM4FhK47 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 3, 2021

Wallace can qualify through fan voting and performance at the NASCAR All-Star Open, which takes place before the main race. There are three stages at the All-Star Open and the winner of each stage advances. Then, the final spot in the All-Star Race goes to the driver with the most fan votes.

It’s looking like that spot could go to Wallace if he doesn’t otherwise qualify.

Of course, there are other contenders for that spot.

I know many think Bubba Wallace will win the fan vote if he doesn't win a stage in the Open (which he has done before), but Daniel Suarez (who also has won an Open stage in the past) probably got some votes thanks to this … https://t.co/aAS584XQTY … voting ends Noon ET Friday https://t.co/mR3a2F8kN4 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 9, 2021

Wallace had an eventful time at the All-Star Open last year. The driver got turned into the wall by Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Ford car 17 laps into the qualifying race. He was unable to finish and qualify for the main event.

“Oh, just disrespect. When you get hooked into the wall — my hair looks terrible. Sorry, Mom. When you get hooked the right rear into the wall — I don’t even need to see a replay. Look at that. Yeah, wow. People say one of the nicest guys in the garage. Can’t wait for the God-fearing text he’s going to send me about preaching and praising respect. What a joke he is,” Wallace told FOX Sports following the race.

Wallace went on to drop off his bumper at McDowell’s trailer.

Hopefully this year’s races go smoother.