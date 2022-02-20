NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s Finish Sunday

Bubba Wallace nearly got it done on Sunday.

The 23XI Racing driver finished in second place in the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon. Wallace nearly pulled off the win late, though he was edged out by 23-year-old Austin Cindric, who drives for Team Penske.

Wallace was understandably dejected following the race. If he had another 10 yards or so, he likely would’ve gotten the win.

Alas, it was Cindric’s this year.

CHECKERED FLAG: THE ROOKIE DOES IT! @AustinCindric wins the 64th running of the #DAYTONA500! pic.twitter.com/lgct2UdMKv — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 20, 2022

Still, fans are impressed by the performance of Wallace on Sunday afternoon. He and the 23XI Racing team could be building something special.

Bubba Wallace is P2 today: "That's pretty damn cool to win the 500 in your first season, congrats to Austin. What could've been, right? Just dejected but the thing that keeps me going is the hard work that we put in our team." — PRN (@PRNlive) February 20, 2022

Bubba Wallace finishes runner-up in the #Daytona500 for the 2nd time in 5 years. #NASCAR — Darian Gilliam (@BlackFlagMatter) February 20, 2022

It was this close for Wallace on Sunday afternoon. If the race was just a little bit longer, he probably would’ve taken home the victory.

It’s understandable for the 23XI Racing driver to be disappointed.

Bubba Wallace came about 4 feet short of winning the #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/Gjkc9keMCP — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) February 20, 2022

Still, a second place finish is something for Wallace and the 23XI Racing team to build on moving forward.

So close for @BubbaWallace. Tears in his eyes after a P2. #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/ReUSFgnsDQ — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) February 20, 2022

Next up for Wallace and the NASCAR Cup Series world will be the Auto Club 400 in California next Sunday afternoon.