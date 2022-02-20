The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s Finish Sunday

Bubba Wallace in the Daytona 500.DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, waves to fans onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace nearly got it done on Sunday.

The 23XI Racing driver finished in second place in the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon. Wallace nearly pulled off the win late, though he was edged out by 23-year-old Austin Cindric, who drives for Team Penske.

Wallace was understandably dejected following the race. If he had another 10 yards or so, he likely would’ve gotten the win.

Alas, it was Cindric’s this year.

Still, fans are impressed by the performance of Wallace on Sunday afternoon. He and the 23XI Racing team could be building something special.

It was this close for Wallace on Sunday afternoon. If the race was just a little bit longer, he probably would’ve taken home the victory.

It’s understandable for the 23XI Racing driver to be disappointed.

Still, a second place finish is something for Wallace and the 23XI Racing team to build on moving forward.

Next up for Wallace and the NASCAR Cup Series world will be the Auto Club 400 in California next Sunday afternoon.

