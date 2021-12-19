The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s Honest Admission

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace before a race.KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - JULY 23: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts at Kansas Speedway on July 23, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Few NASCAR drivers have faced as much outside scrutiny and pressure as Bubba Wallace in recent years.

The 23XI Racing driver was the only Black driver at the sport’s highest level. He’s also now driving for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s racing team.

Wallace, though, has made it clear that he won’t cave to any outside pressure. That mindset is certainly helped after Wallace notched his first win earlier this year.

“I feel like I’m just a walking pressure stick. I don’t know what you want to call it,” Wallace told FOX Sports. “All the pressure comes from within.

“I know MJ is there. I got him his first win. I told Kurt that — I’m glad I got that before he came over and got that. We got that out of the way. So that is a lot of pressure gone.”

Of course, Wallace still has his fair share of doubters.

“Still a middle of the pack driver,” one fan tweeted.

“You would think he was actually a front running driver. Mid to back pack driver at best and being treated like a superstar. There are a lot better drivers not getting the attention this guy does,” another fan added on Twitter.

Wallace won’t let those fans get to him, though.

“It doesn’t matter if I say the sky is blue. I’ll get some backlash for it,” Wallace added to Fox Sports. “That’s just kind of the world we live in.

“The power of social media. The power of the keyboard warriors. I’m just going to sit back and enjoy the features and enjoy the time with family over the holidays.”

