NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s Honest Admission

Few NASCAR drivers have faced as much outside scrutiny and pressure as Bubba Wallace in recent years.

The 23XI Racing driver was the only Black driver at the sport’s highest level. He’s also now driving for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s racing team.

Wallace, though, has made it clear that he won’t cave to any outside pressure. That mindset is certainly helped after Wallace notched his first win earlier this year.

“I feel like I’m just a walking pressure stick. I don’t know what you want to call it,” Wallace told FOX Sports. “All the pressure comes from within.

“I know MJ is there. I got him his first win. I told Kurt that — I’m glad I got that before he came over and got that. We got that out of the way. So that is a lot of pressure gone.”

Bubba Wallace has reminders of pressure — his car owner Michael Jordan graces a Wheaties box (again) and Wallace now has a Cup champion in Kurt Busch as a teammate. What Wallace said about the Wheaties deal and what has relieved some pressure going into 2022. pic.twitter.com/1L7lTNWjYg — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) December 16, 2021

Of course, Wallace still has his fair share of doubters.

“Still a middle of the pack driver,” one fan tweeted.

“You would think he was actually a front running driver. Mid to back pack driver at best and being treated like a superstar. There are a lot better drivers not getting the attention this guy does,” another fan added on Twitter.

Wallace won’t let those fans get to him, though.

“It doesn’t matter if I say the sky is blue. I’ll get some backlash for it,” Wallace added to Fox Sports. “That’s just kind of the world we live in.

“The power of social media. The power of the keyboard warriors. I’m just going to sit back and enjoy the features and enjoy the time with family over the holidays.”