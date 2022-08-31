NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Number Change

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 06: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, celebrates after winning the pole award for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 06, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

No more No. 23 in '22 for Bubba Wallace.

On Wednesday, Wallace's team, 23XI Racing, announced that the YellaWood 500 winner will take over the No. 45 car for the remainder of the season, in pursuit of an Owner's Championship.

The NASCAR world reacted to Bubba's number swap on social media.

"Bubba is going to do the Full Jordan [trademark] going from 23 to 45 and [then] back to 23 (I would assume) next year," one user tweeted at Paul Lukas.

"This is a brilliant move for 23XI Racing, in my opinion," a NASCAR writer said. "Bubba Wallace gives the organization their best shot to maximize the No. 45 car’s finishing position in the standings. Wallace has been good lately. It’s essentially a number change, according to the statement."

"The year is 2032," tweeted NASCAR.com's Steve Luvender. "The account @NostalgicRacingFacts4Likes posts a message on the Musk-Zuckerberg Co.’s TwitTok social network: 'Did you know Bubba Wallace once drove the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing during the 2022 NASCAR playoffs to compete for the owners’ championship?'"

"I’m a fan of this move, tbh. Takes any pressure of competing for the Owner’s title off of Ty, who is still trying to learn the Next Gen car. Also, it takes advantage of momentum that Bubba has been building all summer, giving the #45 a chance at a good OP finish."

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs get started with Sunday's Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.