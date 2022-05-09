NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Sunday Night Message

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

It's been a frustrating, unlucky season for Bubba Wallace and the 23XI Racing team.

Wallace had another disappointing DNF on Sunday afternoon in Darlington. Following the race, Wallace expressed his feelings in an interview with Fox Sports.

"Another disappointing result. Just frustrating," Wallace said.

While Wallace is understandably frustrated, his hopes are still high moving forward.

"As frustrating as it is, if we keep bringing cars like that… we will win! Again!" he tweeted.

NASCAR fans are optimistic, too.

"Fast car today! Sometimes it just be like that. Nothing you could have done different! Keep up the GREAT work at the shop and bringing it to that track! Onto Kansas!" one fan wrote.

"Ran great all day! Consistent Top 10. Unlucky circumstances but we will get there!!" another fan added.

It's been that kind of season for Wallace, but perhaps his luck will change moving forward.

The Cup Series will be in Kansas next weekend.