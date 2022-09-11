NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Win On Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Last year Bubba Wallace made history at Talladega with a historic win in the YellaWood 500. Today, he made some more in the Hollywood Casino 400.

Wallace claimed victory in today's big race at Kansas Speedway riding the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing. He had been pressing for the lead throughout the first and second stages before finally breaking through in the third.

Once Wallace took the lead from Alex Bowman, he was loathe to give it back. The end result was a first win of the season and second career win for the NASCAR star.

Fans have quickly flocked to Twitter to congratulate Wallace on his big win. Many are praising him for silencing his many doubters with his performance:

The win was a historic one for Bubba Wallace to be sure. Last year he became the first African-American driver to win a NASCAR Cup race, and now he has surpassed Hall of Fame racer Wendell Scott by becoming the first African-American to win two.

Wallace has shown new life since taking over the No. 45 car for an injured Kurt Busch.

Wallace had six top 10 finishes in the first 26 races of the season while driving his No. 23 car. But in two races since jumping into No. 45, he's reached the top 10 both times and won a race.

There's still eight races left in this season. Perhaps Wallace can make even more history in the weeks to come.