NASCAR World Reacts To Christopher Bell's Win Sunday

An unexpected winner emerged at the NASCAR Cup Series race in New Hampshire on Sunday.

By taking home the checkered flag at today's Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Christopher Bell became the 14th different driver to win a race this season.

Bell beat out Chase Elliott who got second, plus Bubba Wallace, Martin Truex Jr., and Kevin Harvick who were next in line from third to fifth.

NASCAR fans were quick to react on social media to Bell notching this win.

"What an incredible season NASCAR is having with all these different winners. Just insane. Can't remember anything like this. Points racing is on life support this year," Jeff Gluck tweeted.

Bell was pretty stoked about making the 2022 NASCAR playoffs after getting the win.

"All the guys on the pit crew, it's only our second race working together. It's all about the race team. The driver is just the name on TV and the radio it's all about the team. Without them, I'm nobody," Bell said.

There are only six races left in the NASCAR regular season before the playoffs begin. The next race is scheduled for next Sunday from Pocono Raceway.