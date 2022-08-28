NASCAR World Reacts To Controversial Caution On Sunday

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, and Kimi Raikkonen, driver of the #91 Recogni Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 had a controversy on Sunday afternoon.

It ended up raining for an entire lap during the race and according to Justin Haley, all the drivers lost traction at the same time.

Daniel Suarez was also confused as to why a caution flag wasn't thrown when it was about to rain.

This led to a multi-car accident between several drivers as they were making a turn.

NASCAR fans aren't happy that the caution was thrown too late.

NASCAR is currently trying to dry the track so that the race can be completed. There are only 21 laps left.

You can watch coverage of the race on NBC.