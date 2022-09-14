NASCAR World Reacts To Controversial Dale Earnhardt Comparison

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEB 4, 2001 - Dale Earnhardt checks out the view from the newly completed Earnhardt Grandstand during winter testing, two weeks before the Daytona 500, at Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL, in this file photo from February 2001. (Photo by Brian Cleary/Getty Images) Brian Cleary/Getty Images

The late-great Dale Earnhardt Sr. accomplished a lot in his decades of racing. But one person who worked extremely closely with him recently made a comparison to Earnhardt that left a lot of NASCAR fans stunned.

In a recent interview, Richard Childress spoke about his RCR team's recent decision to sign six-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch and invoked Earnhardt's name. He said that Busch had "that look from Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s eye" as a reason for wanting to sign him.

"I looked him in his eye and I had seen that look from Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s eye that... He's hungry. We're going to win," Childress said.

Earnhardt spent the majority of his racing career with Richard Childress. He won six of his seven Winston Cup titles and dozens of his 76 top flight wins while driving Childress' cars.

The statement has generated a pretty strong reaction from NASCAR fans. Some are clearly considering it sacrilegious to invoke Earnhardt's name in relation to Kyle Busch, while others thing that it's not too far off - so long as Busch can win:

There's no denying that Kyle Busch is one of the best drivers of his generation. At 37 years of age, he's made numerous accomplishments, some of which have surpassed even Dale Earnhardt Sr. himself.

Perhaps Busch's partnership with Richard Childress will allow him to further cement himself as one of the all-time greats on par with Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon and Richard Petty.

Were Childress' comments about Busch and Earnhardt justified?