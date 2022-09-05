NASCAR World Reacts To Cool Richard Petty Moment Sunday

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 03: NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty prepares to drive a replica of his #43 STP Pontiac during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 03, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Sunday at the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 was a huge day for Richard Petty as his Petty GMS Motorsports team scored their first win of the season.

No. 43 Erik Jones, who had not won a race since 2018, won the race to give Petty his first win in that car in eight years. Afterwards, Jones was all smiles as he talked about what the win meant for Petty.

In an interview after the game, Jones revealed that Petty promised him a hat if he won the race. But not just any hat - one of his iconic Charlie 1 Horse cowboy hats.

"He told me I'd get a hat if I win!" Jones said with a laugh. "Richard probably hasn't been to victory lane in Darlington probably since he last won here. So it's awesome to be here with Petty GMS..."

NASCAR fans loved how humble Jones was in victory and congratulated him on the big win after putting in so much hard work all year:

Erik Jones is in his sixth year on the NASCAR Cup Series but only his second with Richard Petty. Unfortunately, the success at Jones found in his three previous years with Joe Gibbs Racing wasn't exactly quick to follow him while driving the No. 43 car.

In 2021, Jones had six top 10 finishes but none inside the top five. Heading into Darlington yesterday, he had eight top 10 finishes and one in the top five.

But now that Jones and Petty GMS have this monkey off their backs, it's time to celebrate.

Will Petty GMS win another race before the season is over?