NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. Decision News

On Tuesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Dale Earnhardt Jr will be in two Xfinity Series starts next season.

According to a report from Matt Weaver of Racing America, Dale Jr announced the news this afternoon. The two races are still yet to be determined, but he unveiled the car he'll be driving for one of them.

"Dale Jr. unveils the Bass Pro wrap he will race next year at a TBD NASCAR Xfinity race in 23. Dale will also race a second race with Hellmanns," Weaver said.

Once the news broke, fans had plenty of suggestions for where he should race next season.

"Praying he does the Bristol night race I WILL be there if he does," one fan said.

"I know this probably won't happen but please be one of those two start be @AutoClubSpdwy for one last time before the reconfiguration," added a second.

"HELL YES 2 XFinity races?! Come to @PoconoRaceway, @DaleJr!" said another.

Which two races should Dale Jr do?