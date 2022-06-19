NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Plane Story

DOVER, DE - OCTOBER 01: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, and his wife Amy, stand on the grid during the National Anthem prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil at Dover International Speedway on October 1, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Most people don't exactly enjoy having to fly on commercial flights - especially when that trip involves a bunch of stops, delays and layovers. For NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. though, this week was particularly taxing.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Earnhardt called his week of flying "some wild s-t" for a variety of reasons. He compared it to "trying to solve a complex riddle with a bit of choose your own adventure thrown in."

Earnhardt's wild week included "an unplanned stop in Amsterdam," flying in and out of both NYC airports in one day, three missed connections and a six-hour flight delay. There was a cancellation mixed in there as well.

NASCAR fans found no trouble at all relating to Earnhardt's struggles with the airlines. Just about everyone has said that it's a common occurrence for them as well:

It's no secret that commercial airline flights are more unbearable now than ever. Little-to-no legroom, hours worth of security checkpoints to go through, delays, cancellations and the prices themselves make the experience just plain rough.

As easy as it might be for people to sympathize with Dale Earnhardt Jr. though, that's not going to be enough for actual changes to take place.

If anything the commercial airline experience is only going to get more uncomfortable and inconvenient in the years to come.

Sorry Dale. Best thing we can recommend is either a private flight or taking the train.