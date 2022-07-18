NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. got to do some broadcasting work on Sunday.

Earnhardt Jr. helped call the NASCAR Cup Series race in New Hampshire as the regular season is winding down.

After the race was over, he tweeted about how much he had in the booth and also about how he was excited to improve.

"Always fun to get to do play-by-play in the booth for some races. It’s such a nerve-racking job and makes me appreciate @RickAllenracing and all the greats like Ken Squier. I know where I can be better and love the challenge," Earnhardt. Jr. tweeted.

The fans thought he did a tremendous job.

"Really thought Dale did fantastic in the booth yesterday. It was a ridiculously entertaining race, and how Dale led the broadcast made it that much better," one fan tweeted.

"The booth really is 100x more tolerable without Rick Allen tho lmao Jr did a great job," another fan tweeted.

Christopher Bell took home the win on Sunday and clinched his spot in the playoffs along with it. Bell is the 14th different driver to win a Cup Series race this season.