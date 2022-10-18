NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.

Earnhardt Jr eventually showed a photo of the animal and fans couldn't believe it was there.

"All the years I lived in Vegas I NEVER saw an opossum. I’m thinking he was living in the hauler!" NASCAR reporter Jamie Little said.

"Unapproved adjustments, loss of 100 points and fined $100,000," one fan joked.

"He wants to go fast," joked another fan.

That's something you don't see every day.