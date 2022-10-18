NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News
Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr.
The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
Earnhardt Jr eventually showed a photo of the animal and fans couldn't believe it was there.
"All the years I lived in Vegas I NEVER saw an opossum. I’m thinking he was living in the hauler!" NASCAR reporter Jamie Little said.
"Unapproved adjustments, loss of 100 points and fined $100,000," one fan joked.
"He wants to go fast," joked another fan.
That's something you don't see every day.