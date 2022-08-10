NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Broadcasting Admission

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Dale Jr. got to call the action from the broadcast booth in Michigan on Sunday. And in a "short thread of appreciation" the NASCAR Hall of Famer thanked NBC for letting him get some play-by-play experience.

"I ask to do a tiny bit of play by play the past few years for NBC. I don’t deserve it, because there’s hundreds of folks more qualified. NBC is kind to let me try it. It’s a huge thrill to be honest. Scary. But fun," Earnhardt tweeted.

Later saying, "I just want people to know that Rick [Allen] is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever worked with. He’s a great teammate, even when you are playing his position in the game. I look up to his talent in the booth, and appreciate his support both professionally and personally."

The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s series of tweets on Wednesday.

"Dale Jr: a good driver, but an even better man," a fan replied.

"What did you think of Dale’s PBP yesterday at Michigan?" asked SpeedFreaks.

"Dale, we love you in the booth man," another said. "Idc if people say you yell to much. It’s obvious you love the sport, and I love that excitement. 'SLIDE JOB! SLIDE JOB!!!' We love ya Jr."

"I respect your willingness to put yourself outside your comfort zone, and I can definitely hear the improvement every time you do it," another viewer commented. "Your enthusiasm and passion for NASCAR are huge assets to NBC/USA's broadcasts, and this fan loves everything you bring to the table."

"I think a lot of you should take a look at this thread here:" another said.

No doubt fans will be looking forward to the next time Dale Jr. is on the call.