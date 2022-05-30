NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin's Crazy Win

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JULY 18: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 18, 2021 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin had a crazy win at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night after the race went on for over five hours.

Hamlin won it in double overtime as he beat Kyle Busch by two car lengths. He passed Busch on one of the terms on the final lap and never looked back.

NASCAR fans were out in full force to congratulate Hamlin on a well-earned victory.

This race had a bit of everything.

There were 31 lead changes and 18 cautions while 16 drivers failed to finish the race.

Hamlin will have a chance to win another race next season when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Gateway Motorsports Park in Illinois.

The race will start at 3:30 p.m. ET on Jun. 5.