NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin's Punishment Sunday

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 06: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Freight Toyota, works in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 06, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Denny Hamlin, who just two weeks ago got disqualified from what would have been his third win of the season. Today he was faced with a new kind of drama.

During today's FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan, Hamlin was having a superb outing. In Stage One he finished second behind Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell before winning Stage Two outright.

Then in Stage Three things unraveled a bit. A safety violation along with a race ruling that there were too many pit members over the wall resulted in Hamlin being sent to the back of the field.

Hamlin went on to finish third in the race, picking up the most points on the day in the process. NASCAR fans were gutted for Hamlin and are even starting to believe that the organization has it out for him:

It's been an up-and-down season for Denny Hamlin to say the least. He didn't have a top 12 finish in the first six races before finally getting a win at the Toyota Owners 400.

Hamlin then had five more races where he finished outside the top 15 before a fourth place finish at the AdventHealth 400 and a win at the Coca-Cola 600.

In the nine races since, Hamlin has three top six finishes outside of the race he was disqualified from.

Ultimately, if Hamlin doesn't win the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022, he'll have more than the last month to blame for it. That doesn't do anything to numb the frustration though.