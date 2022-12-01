NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin's Racing Decision

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx All in for Small Business Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin is continuing to thrive in the NASCAR Cup Series and recently finished fifth this past year. But with his current contract expiring after 2023, he has made a big decision on his future.

Hamlin has said that he plans to continue racing for Joe Gibbs Racing this coming season. But he is also getting involved in "reorganization plans" within the organization.

In addition, Hamlin has said that his ownership role with Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team won't impact any decision to retire that might come after 2023. He'll be turning 43 years old at the end of next season.

NASCAR fans are seeing the writing on the wall though. Just about everyone is saying that it seems obvious Hamlin is heading into his final year in the NASCAR Cup Series:

Denny Hamlin has raced for Joe Gibbs Racing since making his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2005. He's also raced for them on all but two of his years in the Xfinity Series since 2004.

Hamlin and JGR are like two peas in a pod and while Hamlin has never been able to deliver a Cup Championship to Joe Gibbs, he's won 48 races, reached a top 10 in more than half of his races and won the Daytona 500 three times.

If we really are nearing the end of the Denny Hamlin era at Joe Gibbs Racing, the team will be losing an icon.