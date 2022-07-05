NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin's Special Paint Scheme

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx All in for Small Business Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin will be pulling up to Atlanta Motor Speedway in style this weekend for NASCAR's Quaker State 400.

Per FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota will be sporting a classic Coca-Cola themed paint job to celebrate the 23XI co-owner's first primary sponsorship with the soda brand.

The NASCAR world reacted to Hamlin's new look on social media.

"That's a looker," one user said.

"One of those moments when you think this was posted by one of the communities graphic designers, because this looks way too good to be true," another tweeted.

"Coke schemes have been great this year," a racing content creator commented. "First the throwbacks and now this."

"All I needed to see," another replied. "Lock in Denny Hamlin whenever books decide to post ATL odds."

"That might be the best looking cup car that I’ve seen in a while," a NASCAR viewer tweeted

"This is hot AFFFF."

Coincidentally, Hamlin's most recent Cup Series win came in the Coca-Cola 600 two months ago.

He'll look to repeat that success Sunday in Atlanta.