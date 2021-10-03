NASCAR World Reacts To Former Driver’s Heartbreaking Death

Tributes from across the sport have been pouring in following the tragic news about former driver John Wes Townley.

The ex-NASCAR driver, 31, was reportedly killed in a shooting in Georgia on Saturday. He was reportedly one of two people shot. Townley was reportedly transported to a local hospital, where he died, while the other victim, a 30-year-old woman, remains in serious condition.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported on the tragic killing:

Athens-Clarke County police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Morton Avenue in the Five Points neighborhood just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to Barnett. The suspect, a 32-year-old Dunwoody man, was known to the victim and currently there are no charges against him, Barnett said. Police have had contact with the shooter. The investigation is ongoing, and according to preliminary information, appears related to domestic violence, according to Barnett.

Townley, the son of Zaxby’s co-founder, spent roughly a decade competing in the NASCAR circuit. Many figures from around the sport have taken to Twitter to react to the heartbreaking news.

I knew John Wes Townley since he entered the sport. He always treated me well, said hi and we checked in with each other once in a while when he left the sport. I am saddned to hear about what happened and my thoughts and prayers are with all the parties involved. #NASCAR — Chris Knight (@Knighter01) October 3, 2021

Heartbroken for John Wes Townley’s family. Absolutely devastating. Godspeed JWT. — Kaitlyn Vincie (@kaitlynvincie) October 3, 2021

Damn. Rest Easy JWT. Heartbreaking — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) October 3, 2021

Just seeing this shocking and upsetting news. RIP John Wes Townley. https://t.co/ODB8wUdMfW — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) October 3, 2021

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley has died at the age of 31 after a shooting in Athens, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/MYvzXdRsqS — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 3, 2021

🙏🏽 John Wes Townley tribute and appreciation post.🙏🏽 Always loved seeing the Zaxby’s car on track and around the circuit. pic.twitter.com/nY8lfJJCmN — Ty (@SlowBoySim) October 3, 2021

Our thoughts are with John’s friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.