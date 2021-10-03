The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Former Driver’s Heartbreaking Death

Daytona 500 at night on Feb. 14.DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 14: A general view of cars on-track during the NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Tributes from across the sport have been pouring in following the tragic news about former driver John Wes Townley.

The ex-NASCAR driver, 31, was reportedly killed in a shooting in Georgia on Saturday. He was reportedly one of two people shot. Townley was reportedly transported to a local hospital, where he died, while the other victim, a 30-year-old woman, remains in serious condition.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported on the tragic killing:

Athens-Clarke County police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Morton Avenue in the Five Points neighborhood just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to Barnett.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Dunwoody man, was known to the victim and currently there are no charges against him, Barnett said. Police have had contact with the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing, and according to preliminary information, appears related to domestic violence, according to Barnett.

Townley, the son of Zaxby’s co-founder, spent roughly a decade competing in the NASCAR circuit. Many figures from around the sport have taken to Twitter to react to the heartbreaking news.

Our thoughts are with John’s friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

