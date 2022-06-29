NASCAR World Reacts To Four-Race Suspension Decision

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 29: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass revealed the punishment for Chris Buescher's team.

"As expected, Chris Buescher crew chief Scott Graves, rear tire changer Seth Gajdorus and jackman Matthew Wilps suspended four races for wheel coming off at Nashville," Pockrass reported.

This is hardly the first time a NASCAR team has been suspended following a wheel falling off this season. Some fans want to see a change to the rule - despite its inclusion for safety reasons.

"Would like to see a change to this rule next year. I understand it’s a safety concern, but four races for the crew chief AND two regular pit crew members seems like overkill," one fan said.

"We know how happy you get when anyone from RFK is suspended," another fan said.

"Ready for 4 weeks of hell," said a third fan.

Did NASCAR get the suspension correct?