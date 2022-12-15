NASCAR World Reacts To Hailie Deegan's Announcement

MADISON, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #1 Monster Ford, waits the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 presented by CK Power at Gateway Motorsports Park on August 20, 2021 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

Hailie Deegan has been slowly but steadily climbing the NASCAR ladder in recent years. After a strong 2022 that also saw her make her debut in the Xfinity Series, Deegan seems hyped for 2023.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Deegan teased that she will have a "big racing announcement" on her YouTube channel at noon. Just about everyone believes that it has something to do with her plans for 2023.

Last year Deegan competed for SS-Green Light Racing in the Alsco Uniforms 302 in Las Vegas on the Xfinity Series circuit. Her 13th-place finish at the event was the best ever debut for a woman on the Xfinity Series.

Deegan spent the 2022 Camping World Truck Series with David Gilliland Racing, including a career-best sixth-place finish at the Chevrolet Silverado 250.

Fans on Twitter seem convinced that her announcement has something to do with the ThorSport Racing team switching from Toyota to Ford for the 2023 season and announcing Deegan as one of their drivers.

Hailie Deegan has accomplished a lot in the past five years. The 2018 and 2019 seasons in the K&N Pro Series West saw her finish in the top five both years, winning three races and securing 23 top 10 finishes.

She's since announced the big news.

The NASCAR world is excited.

Deegan parlayed her success in the Pro Series West into opportunities in other NASCAR and regional stock car racing circuits.