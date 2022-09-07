NASCAR World Reacts To Important Car Change News

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, and Kimi Raikkonen, driver of the #91 Recogni Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced a rules update to address Kevin Harvick’s concerns following a fire in his car in last weekend’s Southern 500.

The changes come after Harvick was very critical of NASCAR after flames engulfed the front of his vehicle and ended his race at Darlington Raceway.

Here are the changes announced by NASCAR:

A lateral seal/dam must be installed between the back of the front clip weight box and the top of the splitter panel (location shown below). This seal must extend laterally to the width of the engine panel. The purpose of this dam is to reduce the migration of tire debris from the splitter area.

The lower front section of the right side back stop panel must be trimmed as indicated. The section that is removed must be replaced by a 14 gauge stainless steel panel. The steel panel must be mounted inboard of the polymer panel.

Using any joint adjustment available in the exhaust assembly, it is recommended that the clearance between the exhaust and the floor of the rocker box is maximized.

Fans flocked to social media to praise Harvick for the new rules.

"Just think if Harvick didn't go on a tirade this wouldn't be happening, he's the only reason for this coming," one fan said.

"I’m glad they are doing this but it shouldn’t have taken a really bad fire to make these changes happen," another fan said.

All Cup teams must make the changes before this weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway.