NASCAR World Reacts To Jimmie Johnson's Heartbreaking Finish

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 17: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, is introduced prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Jimmie Johnson competed in his first Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, and for a moment, things were going splendidly.

With six laps to go, Johnson was fighting for the lead. Then, disaster struck.

Johnson lost control of his car and spun out into a wall. Physically, he was unhurt, but the crash ended his race and forced the red flag to go up.

The wreck nearly cost Johnson's Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson the victory. Thankfully, Ericsson, who was leading at the time of the red flag, held on to win the race.

Johnson's crash provoked a bevy of reactions from racing fans, some of whom felt bad for the racing legend. Others were just annoyed that Johnson might have ruined things for his teammate.

A NASCAR legend and seven-time Cup Series champion, Johnson's first go-around at the Indy 500 was not one to remember.

Time will tell if he will compete in the prestigious race again.