NASCAR World Reacts To Kasey Kahne's Announcement

SPARTA, KY - JULY 13: Kasey Kahne, driver of the #95 Dark Matter presented by Ionomy Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on July 13, 2018 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former NASCAR Cup Series star Kasey Kahne has a big year with his Kasey Kahne Racing team coming up. But he had a more important announcement to start the year.

On Thursday, Kahne announced the birth of his daughter Ana Danielle Kahne, who came into the world two weeks ago. The announcement included photos of the newborn, Kahne, his girlfriend and his son.

"We’re so in love with the sweetest little girl. Ana Danielle Kahne 1/4/23," Kahne wrote.

NASCAR fans adored the photos of Kahne's newborn daughter with just about everyone offering him and his family congratulations:

Kasey Kahne raced on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit from 2004 to 2018, winning 18 races with 27 poles and 176 top 10s over 529 races. He won NASCAR Rookie of the Year honors in 2004, a year that saw him second in four of his first eight races.

The NASCAR Cup title eluded Kahne, but in 2012 he finished fourth in the final standings. Kahne is also one of only a few drivers to win NASCAR races while driving for three separate manufacturers - Toyota, Chevrolet and Dodge.

Kahne has also enjoyed success in the Camping World Truck Series and the Xfinity Series during his storied career.

He currently runs Kasey Kahne Racing and spent the 2022 season competing in the World of Outlaws Spring Car Series.