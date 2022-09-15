NASCAR World Reacts To Kevin Harvick's Playoff Suggestion

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 08: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John's Freaky Fast Rewards Ford, holds his daughter Piper alongside DeLana Harvick before the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 08, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick made a comment on social media that had fans talking.

A fan asked him about the playoffs and which track he would put in the playoff circuit - if he could, of course. "If you could put one track in the playoffs which one would it be?" the fan asked.

Harvick wasted no time before responding "LA Coliseum"

Fans loved his choice.

"Harvick on point with tweets lately," one fan said.

"I love this idea. They could keep it to just playoff drivers since the track is so small," another fan said.

"The Coliseum as the title race would be epic. Just the top 4 battling for the title in a 25 25 50 lap 3 stage shootout. The rest of the field can compete in a A main/B main elimination format like the clash," said another.

Should the LA Coliseum host a playoff race?