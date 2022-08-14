NASCAR World Reacts To Kevin Harvick's Win Sunday

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 08: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John's Freaky Fast Rewards Ford, holds his daughter Piper alongside DeLana Harvick before the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 08, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After going the first six months of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series without a win, former NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick has now won his second race in a row.

Harvick claimed victory at the Federated Auto Parts 400 in Richmond today. He overcame a starting position of 13th and a fourth-place finish in Stage 2 to claim his second win of the month of August.

The win was the 60th of Harvick's NASCAR Cup Series career and his 28th since celebrating his 40th birthday back in 2015. Only NASCAR Hall of Famers Lee Petty and Bobby Allison had more after hitting 40.

NASCAR fans and outlets are all coming out to congratulate Harvick on his big win. They're celebrating the big milestone he reached too:

Last week's win in Michigan also ended a winless drought that had gone on since 2020. Kevin Harvick won nine races that year but still only finished fifth in the NASCAR Cup standings.

The two wins this month have seen Harvick skyrocket up the NASCAR Cup Series standings. The NASCAR Cup Playoffs are fast approaching, and Harvick has a chance at winning his first title since 2014.

If Harvick can keep this kind of momentum going all the way into Darlington, realistic can turn into probable.

Will Kevin Harvick win another race this season? Can he win the whole thing?