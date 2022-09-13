NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch's Big Decision

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Extra Gum Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Kyle Busch will be on a new team for the 2023 NASCAR season.

According to Bob Pockrass, Busch has joined Richard Childress Racing. He's going to be driving the No. 8 car.

This was a growing rumor for the last little while, even though Busch downplayed it when he was asked about it on Saturday.

“I do not have any new news to share," Busch said. "If I did, I guarantee there would be some sort of big announcement. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been one of those yet."

"So we’re still working on it behind the scenes, trying to put it all together. It’s not done."

NASCAR fans are freaking out since this is massive news.

Busch will finish the 2022 season out with Joe Gibbs racing before making the move to his new team.

A sponsor lineup for Busch and his new team has not been announced yet.