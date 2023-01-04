NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Big Announcement

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 24: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Over the weekend, billions around the world brought the New Year in with friends and family.

For a few, it was an extra special day. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson and his wife, Katelyn, welcome their third child together on New Year's eve.

The couple shared a few photos on social media of the family together.

"Welcome to the family Cooper! Cooper Donald Larson 12/31/22," Larson said on Twitter.

Fans are welcoming Cooper to the world and congratulating the Larson family on their latest addition.

"Congratulations Larson family!! Cooper, welcome to the fastest family around!" one fan said.

"Congratulations Champ Family! Another star is born. And welcome Cooper, the whole world will celebrate your birthday every year!" said another.

"Congratulations, welcome to earth Cooper, I hope that you have a very bright future along with the rest of the Larson family, good luck in 2023 Kyle, I will watch it all this season," added a third.

Congratulations are in order for the Larson family!