NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Big Announcement

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 12: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet, speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson is starting a new mid-week dirt series alongside three-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet.

The High Limit Sprint Car Series will feature a 12-week schedule in 2023. The "big-money" purses for each race are expected to bring in the world's top sprint car racers.

"Excited to announce a new 12-race series starting in 2023. Mid-week races for big money!" Larson wrote on Twitter.

The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this announcement.

"The Sprint Car World just keeps getting bigger. Awesome to see what Kyle and Brad are doing to keep putting back into the sport. Excited to see what this turns into," one fan wrote.

"This is gonna be badass! @KyleLarsonRacin is the peoples racer!" another added.

"Heck yeah!!!! More dirt racing please and thank you!" another said.

"I believe we'll be able to get all the best drivers in the country at a lot of the races, so I think that's what's going to be unique about our series," Larson said, per The Athletic. "You can watch the best sprint car drivers in the world race hard for 12 nights of the year in the middle of the week."

10 of the 12 events in 2023 will see the winner earn $23,000. Two marquee races will offer $50,000 to the champion.

The series will hold a kickoff race — the "High Limit Open" — next month in Putnamville, Indiana on August 16.