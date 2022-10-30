NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Controversial Message

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 12: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet, speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

As incredible as Ross Chastain's finish to the Xfinity 500 was to most NASCAR fans, Kyle Larson was far from amused - and he's letting everyone know it.

When asked if he thought the move was cool, Larson said that he didn't like what Chastain did. He said that the move is "embarrassing" and not a good look for NASCAR.

"That's not a good look for our sport. Maybe you guys think it's cool. I think it's embarrassing," Larson said.

Larson wouldn't elaborate on what he found wrong with it and nobody else can seem to figure out why he doesn't like it. The former NASCAR Cup champion is getting roasted pretty hard on Twitter right now for not liking fun and for doing a similar move in a race last year:

Kyle Larson said that he regretted doing the move - hugging the barrier to try and get one final burst of speed in the closing lap. But it worked for him then and it worked for Ross Chastain today.

Maybe the reasons for not likely it are purely for safety. Certainly getting that much speed and crossing over lanes has the potential to endanger the driver or other drivers if they're not careful.

But it was still a cool move and it's become the rallying point for NASCAR fans on social media this evening at a time where most American sports fans are talking about the NFL.

