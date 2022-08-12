NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 06: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, celebrates after winning the pole award for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 06, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension.

“This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”

Fans are thrilled to have Wallace back for the foreseeable future.

"Thank goodness. Love that he’s staying with 23XI," one fan said.

"This is great! bubba though he has come so close this year to gaining victories,this is gonna help make the team more consistent and hopefully gain a victory or two in the next few season! LFG," another fan said.

Wallace has turned into one of the most popular drivers in the sport. Although he isn't racking up the wins he wants just yet, he's on the right track.

Congratulations to Bubba on his new deal.