NASCAR World Reacts To Major Crash On Sunday

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 14: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on August 14, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

After edging out Joey Logano to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular season title, Chase Elliott holds a 15-point lead to start the 2022 playoffs. But a big crash at today's Round of 16 race could knock the entire title chase on its head.

Shortly before the end of Stage 1 of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington, Elliott's car made contact with the wall and began spinning. Unfortunately, Elliott spun right into the path of Chase Briscoe, who collided with his car and caused substantial damage to his No. 9 car.

Elliott had to get his car into pit row quickly in order to get back into the race. The damaged vehicle clock began winding down from 10 minutes instead of five thanks to newly-implemented NASCAR rules.

But significant pieces had to be taken away from Elliott's car, and the clock expired - ending his day at Darlington.

NASCAR fans were stunned by the sudden turn of events for the regular season champion. Many are gutted for Elliott and shocked to see the playoffs suddenly open up a lot more:

In the regular season, Chase Elliott won four races with 10 top five finishes and 17 top 10 finishes.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion entered the playoffs with a 15-point lead over rival Joey Logano.

That lead will likely be erased by the end of today's race.

Will Chase Elliott recover to win the NASCAR Cup playoffs?