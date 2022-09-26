NASCAR World Reacts To Monday's Big Retirement News

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 19: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, prepares to drive during qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

One of the best drivers in NASCAR history is calling it a career.

Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, announced on Monday that he's officially retiring from full-time racing. He wants to focus on spending more time with his family.

“I’ve got a blank sheet of paper, and we can now see what opportunities exist and start making a calendar," Johnson told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview.

NASCAR fans are wishing Johnson all the best in the next stage of his life.

Johnson is only expected to race a few times each year now that he's retired.

He'll definitely be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame once he's eligible, based on the success he's had.

Enjoy retirement, Jimmie. You've certainly earned it.