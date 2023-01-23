NASCAR World Reacts To Monday's Jimmie Johnson Announcement

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 19: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, prepares to drive during qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

A pair of NASCAR Cup champions are reportedly getting into business together.

Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, Todd Gordon will crew chief Jimmie Johnson in his Cup Series races for Legacy Motor Club.

The NASCAR world reacted to Monday's exciting news.

"The whole GMS team just got better," a fan said.

"Legacy Motor Club starting to look stacked!" another replied.

"Hell of a hire from Legacy Motor Club. Todd Gordon is the man," a user tweeted.

"Legacy Motor Club also announces that crew chief Dave Elenz has signed a contract extension through 2025," Pockrass followed-up.

"That's amazing."

"THIS IS SO AWESOME!!!!!!"

"Bob that's such a touching move on Jimmie's part. Years after Jeff Gordon gave Jimmie his big break, Jimmie's returning the favor by hiring Jeff's brother Todd to turn the wrenches on the 84 car. Hollywood couldn't write a better story if they tried," another replied.

A huge add for Jimmie Johnson and crew.