NASCAR World Reacts To Old Dale Earnhardt Highlight

9 Apr 1999: Dale Earnhardt #3 looking on during practice for the Food City 500 of the NASCAR Winston Cup Series at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport

It's All-Star Weekend in the NASCAR world.

Sunday night, NASCAR's annual All-Star race is set to take place. It's always a fun evening.

Prior to Sunday night's race, some of the most-iconic moments in NASCAR All-Star history have been going viral on social media.

Few, if any, top what Dale Earnhardt did in 1987.

NASCAR fans believe the All-Star race used to be better.

"Back when the All-Star race meant something. The purse isn’t large enough for it to mean anything now. Let’s be honest…a million dollars isn’t a game changer for any team that’s gonna qualify. It’s not exactly life changing for 75% of the drivers in the field.," one fan tweeted.

"Maybe like Hamlin said they will stop promoting is as a measly 1 Million. That's really nothing for the amount of laps run at the All-Star. A million is not nearly as much value as it was 20 years ago," another fan added.

"Good ol fashioned racing. Miss these days," one fan added.

The 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race is set for 8 p.m. E.T. on FS1.