NASCAR World Reacts To Ross Chastain Controversy Sunday

The Federated Auto Parts 400 is underway in Richmond as we speak and it's been a mixed day for #1 Ross Chastain.

After finishing Stage 1 in first place, Chastain got into a bit of trouble later on in the race. He made contact with Kyle Busch, causing both cars to spin out and create a caution.

As you might imagine, rival Denny Hamlin didn't appreciate what appeared to be reckless driving from Chastain. Hamlin's crew didn't like it either - and they made sure to the world know.

While the caution was underway, Hamlin's crew chief Chris Gabehart could be heard saying, "The latest caution is brought to you by Ross Chastain" in the style of a play-by-play announcer.

But NASCAR fans are mixed on whether or not Chastain is really to blame. Some have looked at the footage and concluded that Busch moved his car into Chastain's to trigger the spinout:

All things considered it's been a superb year for Ross Chastain. He has two wins and sits in third place in the standings as the NASCAR Cup Playoffs approach.

But Chastain has been in a bit of a slump lately. Over his past three races he's finished outside of the top 20. Prior to that he had finished in the top 10 for six races in a row.

As of writing, he's in danger of finishing outside the top 10 at the Federated Auto Parts 400.

The race is being broadcast on USA Network.