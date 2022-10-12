NASCAR World Reacts To Significant 2023 Car News

LONG POND, PA - JULY 24: Kyle Busch (#18 Joe Gibbs Racing M&M's Toyota) drives during the NASCAR Cup Series M&MS Fan Appreciation 400 on July 24, 2022 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

When the 2023 NASCAR season officially kicks off, there will be some major modifications to the race car

Notable drivers have voiced their concerns about the current car and how it absorbs impacts. Those concerns came after Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman have been sidelined with concussions and concussion-like symptoms related to tough crashes.

The changes will result in modifications to the center section, rear clip, and rear bumper supports, according to a statement from NASCAR. The racing federation will also cover the cost of those changes.

Fans think it's an important step and one NASCAR should cover financially.

"As they should considering it's their mistake," one fan said.

"This is a step in the right direction both in safety and leadership," said another fan.

"I wonder what team of engineers looked at the design of that rear clip and didn’t think it would have issues of being to rigid," commented another fan.

