NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Kurt Busch News

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Kurt Busch is shutting down for the remainder of the season and will not compete for the Cup Series championship in 2023 as he steps away from full-time racing.

The NASCAR legend revealed his plans from his hometown track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the home of this weekend's South Point 400.

Buch also made an official announcement with a statement on Twitter.

Busch has missed the last 12 Cup Series races after suffering a concussion in a qualifying wreck at Ponoco Speedway on July 23. Despite hope that he could return sometime this season, he'll now miss the last four events of the year.

The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this sport-altering news.

"I appreciate how @KurtBusch made every team he went to more productive. Not many drivers could do that. Hell of a talent. Excited to see what he does from here as he steps away from full time driving," Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote.

"His health is the most important thing. Sad it should be a crash which the car did not absorb well which could end his career," one fan added..

"Proud to have been a fan these last few years. I’ll miss seeing Kurt going around the track!" another said.

"It’s been a pleasure to witness Kurt Busch’s greatness. Hate to see his career end on these terms, but I know that his health is what’s most important. Thank you Kurt!" another added.

Ty Gibbs will continue his role as Busch's replacement through the remainder of the ongoing season. 23XI Racing will bring in Tyler Reddick as Busch's full-time replacement in the No. 45 car next year.