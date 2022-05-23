NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Terrifying Crash

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 22: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, spins after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR fans held their breath on Sunday night while Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 car, spun out in a scary accident.

Chastain went airborne after slamming into Kyle Busch during the All-Star race in Texas on Sunday night.

Thankfully, everyone emerged from the crash in OK shape.

Still, it was pretty scary to watch.

NASCAR fans are happy he's OK.

"For some reason this gives me vibes from Michigan last year. When Austin Dillon nearly flipped," one fan tweeted.

"WOW!! Scary hit, glad they are all okay," another fan added on Twitter.

Chastain spoke with Fox following the scary crash.

"Felt like the driver of the 1 car chose the wrong lane to go," he said.

NASCAR's All-Star Race is currently airing on FS1.