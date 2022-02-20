NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Daytona Crash

A big crash in Stage 1 of the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon led to some very notable departures in the season opening race.

Early on Sunday afternoon, several prominent drivers were involved a crash during Stage 1 of the Daytona 500.

‘@HBurtonRacing’s first #Daytona500 ends early. He gets airborne in a multi-car crash taking out a few contenders. Burton has been checked and released. (Via @NASCAR) pic.twitter.com/ALcdRzEluh — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 20, 2022

Denny Hamlin, one of the favorites to win Sunday’s Daytona 500, was eliminated from contention following the crash.

Denny Hamlin said Brad Keselowski was over-aggressive in the sense that he should have known Harrison Burton was having trouble with the push draft pic.twitter.com/mMeCxlfQV4 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 20, 2022

NASCAR fans have taken to social media to react to the big crash.

“It is a bit worrisome how easily air got under Harrison to cause him to roll. Hopefully it is just a case of it hitting him just right and not a kink that needs worked out with the new cars!” one fan tweeted.

“I’m curious about how Hamlin’s suspension broke. It didn’t look like he got hit in the rear but the rear suspension still broke,” another fan tweeted.

As many are pointing out, this was an interesting test for the sport’s new “Next Gen” cars.

Might need some more holes in the floor to prevent these new cars from taking off pic.twitter.com/aX2uEdtWzG — Mattzel89 (@Mattzel89) February 20, 2022

The 2022 Daytona 500 is currently airing on FOX.