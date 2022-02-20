The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Daytona Crash

Crash at the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon.DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Harrison Burton, driver of the #21 Motorcraft/DEX Imaging Ford, flips after an on-track incident with Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Advent Health Chevrolet, Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota, and William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A big crash in Stage 1 of the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon led to some very notable departures in the season opening race.

Early on Sunday afternoon, several prominent drivers were involved a crash during Stage 1 of the Daytona 500.

Denny Hamlin, one of the favorites to win Sunday’s Daytona 500, was eliminated from contention following the crash.

NASCAR fans have taken to social media to react to the big crash.

“It is a bit worrisome how easily air got under Harrison to cause him to roll. Hopefully it is just a case of it hitting him just right and not a kink that needs worked out with the new cars!” one fan tweeted.

“I’m curious about how Hamlin’s suspension broke. It didn’t look like he got hit in the rear but the rear suspension still broke,” another fan tweeted.

As many are pointing out, this was an interesting test for the sport’s new “Next Gen” cars.

The 2022 Daytona 500 is currently airing on FOX.

